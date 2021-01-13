One person injured, suspect on the run following shooting in Spring

article

One person is in stable condition following a shooting in a parking lot in Spring on Wednesday night.

According to Captain Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at the Walmart 45N at Louetta.

Shannon said a minor accident in the parking lot escalated into a physical assault.

Authorities said a male pulled a gun and shot the other driver.

The suspect is at large.