One person injured, suspect on the run following shooting in Spring
SPRING, Texas - One person is in stable condition following a shooting in a parking lot in Spring on Wednesday night.
According to Captain Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at the Walmart 45N at Louetta.
Shannon said a minor accident in the parking lot escalated into a physical assault.
Authorities said a male pulled a gun and shot the other driver.
The suspect is at large.