Second pure bred dog feared stolen by dog sitter back home thanks to FOX 26 viewer

"We got a voice mail from a lady who said she had seen him on the news and that he looked like a dog that had wandered over to her house New Year's Eve," said Matthew Nieten.

That FOX 26 viewer brought the Nieten family one step closer to being complete.

"I ran over and started petting him," said Thalia Nieten.

Chloe Nieten didn't know Dux had been found until she got off the school bus.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston area family fears their 2 purebred dogs were stolen by dog sitter they found on popular website

"What is this real am I dreaming," she said.

In an Only on FOX report, we told you how all three of the family's dogs went missing after they hired a dog sitter on Care.com.

At first, Matthew Nieten feared the two pure-bred unaltered dogs had been stolen.

"We just weren't getting any straight answers," he said. "Every time we asked a question, we walked away with more questions than we had answers."

The dog sitter told Nieten she canceled the booking and his money was returned, but Nieten says the Care.com safety team said it was due to complaints against the dog sitter.

"Told us the sitters account had been canceled because of other issues," he said.

Nieten was then told by the dog sitter, she dropped the dogs off at a home in Galena Park.

That homeowner told Nieten and us she didn't know the dogs were there, and she didn't know the dog sitter.

"Now it looks like their story is making somewhat more sense," he said.

Dux was found two or three miles from that home in Galena Park and Belle was picked up by Galena Park Police last week.

The family is hoping someone will find Maxie.

She's more than likely in the area around Pleasantville, Galena Park, and Jacinto City.

"If we get all our dogs back that's all we are looking for," said Nieten. "We're willing to put this all behind us and tell them hey we're not going to file charges."

If you've seen Maxie, call 832-549-2386 or email mjnieten@yahoo.com