One injured in officer-involved shooting outside of Cypress Fairbanks ISD administration building

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in front of the Cypress Fairbanks ISD administration building in northwest Harris County.

According to law enforcement, the Cypress Fairbanks ISD police officers were fighting with a man in the Windfern Administration Annex parking lot just before 11 a.m.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy drove by and saw the fight. The deputy went back and found a Cypress Fairbanks ISD officer shot their weapon possibly two times.

The suspect was hit and taken to a hospital for his injuries. He is listed in serious condition.

One Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The name of the man involved has not been released.