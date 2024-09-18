One fatality reported in Port of Houston trench rescue

A trapped person has died following a trench rescue near the Port of Houston on the East Loop North.

The incident took place at Cooper/ Ports America which is a merger of The Cooper Group and Ports America which is a terminal operator, container yard storage, and maintenance and repair company. The Houston Fire Department crews responded to the scene after receiving reports of an emergency in the area. Despite rescue efforts, one individual was found dead.

Further details about the cause of the emergency and the identity of the victim have not yet been released. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.