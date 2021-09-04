One dead, another seriously injured following house fire in south Houston

article

Houston firefighters say one person has died and another was seriously injured following a house fire on the south side Friday night.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Crews were called out to a home in the 5300 block of Greylog Dr. around 9:45 p.m. when they found a home covered in flames. Firefighters say they were able to use thermal cameras to rescue two people and rush them to the hospital.

One of them sadly passed away, but the other is said to be in stable condition. No other details were given about the victims.

At this time, officials believe the fire started in a bedroom, possibly the master bedroom but the exact cause is under investigation and arson investigators are working to help find out.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP