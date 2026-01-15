Chase suspect crashes into vehicles at River Oaks shopping center, police say

The Brief The crash was reported at the Highland Village shopping center along Westheimer Road. A chase suspect reportedly crashed into four vehicles. Details are limited at this time.



A chase has reportedly led to a crash at a shopping center in Houston's River Oaks area.

Chase, crash at River Oaks shopping center

What we know:

The crash happened at the Highland Village shopping center on Westheimer Road near Drexel Drive.

Houston authorities say the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A 911 caller allegedly reported that someone was being chased by police.

The chase suspect allegedly crashed into four vehicles at the shopping center.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.