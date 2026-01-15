Chase suspect crashes into vehicles at River Oaks shopping center, police say
HOUSTON - A chase has reportedly led to a crash at a shopping center in Houston's River Oaks area.
What we know:
The crash happened at the Highland Village shopping center on Westheimer Road near Drexel Drive.
Houston authorities say the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A 911 caller allegedly reported that someone was being chased by police.
The chase suspect allegedly crashed into four vehicles at the shopping center.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department.