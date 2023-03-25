The March Madness Music Festival added two more artists for the jam-packed weekend in Houston.

Latin GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Omar Apollo and Grammy-nominated rapper J.I.D will now be performing at the ATT Block Party on Friday at Discovery Green for the March Madness Music Fest. The artists will be taking the same stage as three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist Megan Thee Stallion who was previously announced as the headliner for the Block Party.

Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton are also a part of the performer line-up for the three-day event taking place from March 31-April 2 at Discovery Green.

On April, 1, the festival will kick off with GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, producer, and performer Maggie Rogers at the Move by Coca-Cola Stage while GRAMMY award-winning American rapper and musician Lil Nas X will close out the concert.

On April 2, GRAMMY Award-winning artists Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will co-headline the Capital One JamFest. GRAMMY Award-winning group Little Big Town and GRAMMY-nominated "Lay It On Me" singer Mickey Guyton will start Sunday's event for a can’t-miss festival experience.

Passes for Friday's performance are sold out, but passes are still available for Saturday and Sunday and are free with registration.

Fans will be able to stream Sunday’s live performances on ncaa.com and bleacherreport.com.

To register for tickets and get more information on the Music Fest, click here.