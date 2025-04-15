Ojos Locos security guard arrested after constable deputies say he tased two customers unlawfully

The Brief An investigation is underway after a security guard was arrested after deputies say he tazed two customers unlawfully. Ali Abdulkareem Al Saedi is charged with assault bodily injury. The incident occurred at an Ojos Locos restaurant in Memorial City near Sam Houston Parkway.



A restaurant security guard has been arrested after Harris County Constable Deputies say he tazed two customers unlawfully.

Ojos Locos Security Guard arrested, charged with unlawfully deploying his taser

Ali Abdulkareem Al Saedi is charged with assault bodily injury.

Deputies with Constable Terry Allbritton's Office say they were dispatched to an Ojos Locos restaurant in Memorial City near the Sam Houston Parkway involving two dine and dashers on Friday.

They say after viewing security footage deputies determined that the individuals had, in fact, paid for their meals.

They say Al Saedi, the on-site security officer, deployed his taser on both individuals without lawful justification.

Ali Abdulkareem Al Saedi

The victim's injuries

FOX 26 spoke with one victim involved in the incident. The victim stated he was tazed three times, had an asthma attack, has 10 staples in his head, and broke his wrist.

Ojos Locos statement

In a statement to FOX 26, Thomas Sparks, VP of Security Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, said, "I have read your request regarding this situation. It is our policy not to provide comment on such matters."