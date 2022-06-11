AMBER ALERT issued for 4-year-old child, suspected kidnapper in Jefferson County

article

Authorities need your help finding a 4-year-old boy possibly abducted in Jefferson County.

The Texas DPS says Jaiceon Robertson was last seen wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts. He's been described as 3'6" with brown eyes and black hair and has scars on his arms, stomach, and legs.

Officials are also looking for his suspected kidnaper, Blake Robertson, 34. He has been described as six feet tall, weighing about 222 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The Texas DPS says Robertson also has several tattoos on his upper body.

Blake Robertson, 34 (Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

The two were last seen in the 2700 block of Boyd Ave. in Groves, Texas around 4:50 p.m. on June 4th.

Details are limited, so it's unclear what their relationship is but officials are asking for you to call the Groves Police Department if you have any information at 409-722-4965.