Officer involved shooting reported in Fresno outside 7-Eleven, one man dead

article

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Fresno.

Reports say shots were fired at 11508 Hwy 6. in Fresno near a 7-Eleven convenience store around 7:30 p.m. Missouri City Police Chief confirmed that an officer was involved in the shooting where one man was shot.

MORE NEWS IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Officials say the man later died at the hospital. No officers were injured.

This is an active investigation, according to reports.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.