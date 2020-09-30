Officer involved crash sends 3 people to the hospital in Houston

article

Houston Police are investigating the cause of a crash that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 around midnight.

Officers say a Houston Police patrol car collided with another vehicle en route to an emergency call.

Police say that the officer was heading east on Hempstead Road and the other vehicle was heading south on Fairbanks Road when they crashed at the intersection.

There was a total of three occupants inside the vehicle a the time of the crash, two adults and one juvenile.

According to police, the adult and the juvenile passenger were both taken by ambulance as a precaution. The police officer was also taken to the hospital by his supervisor as a precaution.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and did not have any injuries.

