An off-duty Houston police sergeant was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Saturday, the department says.

In a statement, HPD said Sgt. Charles Ray Rudd has been relieved of duty pending an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division, per standard protocol.

The department says Sgt. Rudd was in his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

"HPD holds its officers to the highest standards and will take action up to, and including termination," HPD said in a statement.

Sgt. Rudd was sworn in as an officer in May 2003 and was assigned to the Westside Patrol Division.