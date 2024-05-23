Oak Meadows shooting: 1 killed, 2 in critical condition following shooting on Choate Circle

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Choate Circle in Oak Meadows around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Then another man showed up at a fire station and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

All of the victims are said to be in their early 20s.

Officials said there may have been a home invasion at the location, but that is still under investigation.