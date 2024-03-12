NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade: 2024 map, street closures, more

Sláinte!

We hope you're ready for New York City's St. Patrick's Day celebrations, which will happen in Manhattan on Saturday, March 16.

Spectators watch and cheer during the St. Patrick's Day Parade along 5th Avenue on March 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

A tradition that began in 1762, this will be the 263rd edition of the parade. New York's Saint Patrick's Day parade is the largest in the world! Here's what you need to know, including the parade route map, street closures and times:

How, when and where to watch

The NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off at 11 a.m. on 5th Avenue at 44th Street. It ends on 5th Avenue uptown at 79th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m.

You can get a good view of the parade from anywhere along 5th Avenue.

"Best views to those who show up early," according to organizers.

Historically, organizers have not canceled the parade due to bad weather – but that shouldn't be a problem this year. The weather forecast shows that NYC is expecting sunny skies and spring-like conditions.

A group of dancers march during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

The Grand Marshal of this year's parade is Margaret C. Timoney, president and CEO of Heineken USA.

Street Closures

All street traffic will be detoured away from 5th Avenue between 44th to 79th Street during the parade, which may cause traffic backups on adjacent streets.

Bathroom Access

There will not be portable restrooms set up along the route for the parade, so prepare accordingly.

What Else To Do

Need something to do before, after, or during the parade? Well, thankfully, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate in New York City.

Sober St. Patrick's Day

A celebration of Irish heritage that is focused on music, dance, storytelling and literature rather than boozing and carousing, this family-friendly event takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on March 16 at the Church of the Epiphany on 2nd Avenue in Manhattan.

The event will feature performances by All-Ireland Champion Musicians Brian Conway, Jerry O'Sullivan and dance by Donny Golden's School of Irish Dance.

Tickets are roughly $40 for adults and $15 for children under 12 years old.

Visit the website here.

LGBTQ+-friendly St. Patrick's Day Parade on Staten Island

A ban on the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in Staten Island's original St. Patrick's Day Parade has been a controversy for years.

In response, this year, another parade is being organized that will include LGBTQ+ groups.

As first reported by SILive.com, the Forest Avenue Business Improvement District applied for a permit to organize a second parade to celebrate Irish heritage on Forest Avenue on March 17 that will be inclusive of all groups.

40 Shades of Green

The New York Irish Center is holding its third annual St. Patrick's Day cultural event, featuring six hours of music and dance.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 16, and performers will include Donie Carroll, Tim Connell, Tara O'Grady, Fiona Walsh and the McManus School of Irish Dance.

Visit the website here.