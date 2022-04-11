Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 in Fort Bend County closed following crash

article

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 in Fort Bend County are closed following a crash on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal says the crash occurred at the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 59.

A Fort Bend County HAZMAT Team is on the scene cleaning up the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while cleanup continues.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.