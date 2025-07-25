North Shore football star Chace Calicut released from jail on bond

The Brief Chace Calicut, a North Shore High School football star who recently committed to the University of Georgia, has been released from jail. He was charged in a violent driving incident involving other classmates earlier this month. His bond was set at $75,000 each for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



A North Shore football star has been released from jail after posting bond on charges related to a violent driving incident.

Chace Calicut, 17, is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $75,000 for each charge.

Chace Calicut charged in roadway incident

Chace Calicut (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Calicut, a North Shore High School student, recently committed to the University of Georgia to play football. He was a four-star recruit.

The backstory:

According to court records, Calicut and his classmate Isaiah Brice Phillip, 17, were each charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident on July 6.

According to court records, two 17-year-old victims – who were fellow classmates – told investigators Calicut was driving a black Escalade down the 13300 block of Kuykendahl with Phillip in the passenger seat.

Court documents state that the victims claimed Calicut drove aggressively, break checking them, and Phillip pointed a gun at them when the Escalade pulled up next to the victims’ vehicle.

The records show the victims say Phillip fired that gun at them multiple times. One of the victims told investigators that Calicut had been threatening him at school and over Facetime calls for several months, according to court documents.

Deadly pool party shooting

Dig deeper:

On July 18, Calicut and Phillip were charged in the July 6 incident but weren’t immediately taken into custody.

Two days later, Phillip was killed in a shooting at an east Harris County pool party.

According to the sheriff’s office, on July 20, a group of 15-to-17-year-olds were gathered near the pool of an apartment complex on Liberty River Drive.

Around 11:50 p.m., multiple people began shooting into the crowd, hitting at least three people, authorities say.

Phillip died at the scene. Two other teens were taken to the hospital.

No one has been charged in the shooting at this time, and it’s unclear what prompted it.