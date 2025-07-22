2 Houston-area teens accused in violent driving incident involving classmates

The Brief Two 17-year-olds have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. One teen is accused of shooting at a classmate's car while the other allegedly drove erratically.



Two Houston-area teens are accused in a violent driving incident involving two other teens they know from school, according to court documents.

Chace Zion Wade Calicut, 17, and Isaiah Brice Phillip, 17, have each been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

FOX 26 has learned that the 17-year-old who was killed at a weekend pool party was Phillip, who was charged in a road rage incident that occurred on July 6.

The pool party occurred in the 15300 block of Liberty River Drive over the weekend.

Harris County officials said the unsupervised party involved about 25–30 teens between the ages of 15 to 17-years-old.

For unknown reasons, officials said multiple shooters shot into the crowd. Three teens were hit. One male, who has been confirmed to be Phillip, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to a local emergency room and then by Life Flight. The third person, who was also 15-years-old, was taken to the hospital.

FOX 26 has also confirmed that Calicut, who was involved in the road rage incident reported below, recently committed to the University of Georgia to play football. He was a four-star recruit.

The road rage incident was reported on July 6 on Kuykundahl Road.

According to court documents, a 17-year-old boy was driving with a 17-year-old girl in his passenger seat when he saw Calicut’s vehicle pull up behind him.

The teen alleged that Calicut drove around in front of him and then hit his brakes, forcing the teen to also brake to avoid crashing into Calicut’s car.

The teen drove around Calicut’s car and tried to get away, but Calicut pulled up next to him again, court documents allege. Calicut was allegedly driving erratically in front of and alongside the teen, and the teen saw Phillip in Calicut’s car with a handgun pointed toward him.

The teen was able to make a U-turn and drive away from Calicut’s car, but then he heard several gunshots, according to court documents. A friend driving behind the teen reported that he saw Phillip shooting out of the window as they drove away, according to court documents.

The 17-year-old boy says he knows Calicut and Phillip from school, and that Calicut had been threatening him at school and over Facetime calls for several months, according to court documents.