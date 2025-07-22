Harris County crime: Teen killed at weekend pool party was charged in July 6 road rage incident
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - FOX 26 has learned that the 17-year-old who was killed at a Harris County pool party over the weekend was charged in connection with a road rage incident earlier in July.
What we know:
According to officials, 17-year-old Isaiah Brice Phillip, was killed at a weekend pool party in the 15300 block of Liberty River Drive over the weekend.
Harris County officials said the unsupervised party involved about 25-30 teens between the ages of 15 to 17-years-old.
At the pool party, officials said multiple shooters shot into the crowd. Three teens were hit. One male, who has been confirmed to be Phillip, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to a local emergency room and then by Life Flight. The third person, who was also 15-years-old, was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
It's unknown why multiple shooters shot into the crowd of teens.
