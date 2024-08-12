North Houston Tragedy: 61-year-old killed by reckless driver in high-speed chase

A tragic accident on August 7 claimed the life of 61-year-old Carrie Mitchell, who was struck and killed by a car driven recklessly during a high-speed chase.

Mitchell, a North Houston resident, was waiting for a METRO bus near North Freeway and West Road when the collision occurred.

Photo of Carrie Mitchell, the North Houston woman who was killed during a high speed chase Aug. 7 in North Houston. The 61-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop when she was struck by a driver. (Family submitted photo)

The suspect, 43-year-old Joseph Jebbia, is in custody with a bond set at $1.3 million. He appeared in court on Monday afternoon. Jebbia, who has a criminal record dating back to 2009, was involved in a high-speed pursuit initiated by Montgomery County deputies after he was identified as a wanted felon. During the chase, deputies say Jebbia hit multiple vehicles before striking Mitchell.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Jebbia's bond was increased due to the violent nature of the crime and his extensive criminal history.

"We’re certainly concerned about the violent nature of what happened as well as his past violent offenses," said Taylor Carter from the Vehicular Crimes Division. "It’s extremely appropriate to raise the bonds."

Keandra Bogan, Mitchell's daughter, says she was not notified of her death until a few days later due to difficulties in locating next-of-kin.

She described her as a kind and vibrant individual who enjoyed exercising, singing, and writing music and poetry. Mitchell frequently caught the METRO bus at that particular stop to get around the north side of Houston.

"What was going through your head when you were in that high-speed chase? Did you care about anything?" Bogan asked. "You just chose to do those things. I forgive you. Because I have God in my heart. I forgive you totally, but I won't forget."

In addition to the murder charge, Jebbia faces multiple charges including aggravated kidnapping, unlawful carrying of body armor, and illegal possession of a firearm.