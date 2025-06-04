North Houston: Man arrested for mother's shooting death on Cool Spring Drive

The Brief Deputies responded to a shooting call on Monday night. The victim's grandparents reportedly told officials that their grandson shot his mother. Raul Jacobo's arrest was announced on Wednesday.



A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his mother in north Houston early Wednesday morning.

Cool Spring Drive shooting: Son arrested for mother's death

What we know:

On Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced they had arrested 27-year-old Raul Jacobo in connection with the incident.

Officials said they were called out to the 500 block of Cold Springs in Harris County.

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old Hispanic female unresponsive from a gunshot wound. Officials have identified her as 43-year-old Alicia Jacobo. She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

At the time, Jacobo was detained by deputies. However, he was later taken and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Raul Jacobo (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Officials said they're not sure what prompted the shooting. Authorities stated there was no reported fight disturbance or anything before the shooting.