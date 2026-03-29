Woman shot at after chasing cellphone snatcher in north Houston: HCSO

The Brief Harris County authorities say a male suspect allegedly snatched a cellphone from a female north of Greenspoint. The victim chased the suspect and he reportedly fired several shots in her direction. Sheriff Gonzalez says no one was hit with gunfire.



Harris County authorities are at the scene of a shooting north of Greenspoint on Sunday afternoon.

Shooting in attempted cellphone theft

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to an area near the North Freeway and Rankin Road.

A male suspect was accused of snatching a cellphone from a female and ran off, officials said. The female reportedly started to chase the suspect, when he turned around and started to shoot at her.

Sheriff Gonzalez stated no one was hit with gunfire.

Houston police officers arrived to the scene and detained the suspect.