No refusal of sobriety test in action for Harris County during the World Series

FOX 26 is your station for the World Series, and while tonight all of Houston is resting up for game 6, we want to take this time to remind our viewers to be safe in the event the Astros bring back the World Series title.

The Astros are just one win away from another World Series title. Now back in 2017 when the Astros became World Series Champs, they won while they were on the road. If they win this year, here at home, the city needs to be prepared.

“We all know that the celebrations are going to happen. End of 2017 is any example this city celebrates very responsibly, but we also have to all take a moment and have a plan before we go out,” Says Sean Teare, Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

We hear it time and time again-- don’t drink and drive, but it’s information worth repeating because lives are at stake.

The plan is simple stay sober, or use other transportations option like METRO, yellow cab, or a ride-sharing service.

There are plenty of options out there so you don’t have to end up behind bars.

“We are out there in force. We’re going to have extra officers on the streets, we’re going to have extra prosecutors working to facilitate these officers. Getting the people that make the poor decisions process through so the officers can get back out faster,“ warns Teare.

He also says the county is treating the next few days like they do any major holiday, which means you can’t refuse to take a sobriety test. He tells FOX 26 that over the weekend while the games were played in Washington D.C. they made over 193 DWI arrest here in Harris County.

His final word of advice-- “It’s incumbent on every single person that goes down there or goes anywhere else to watch these games and to celebrate, you’ve got to be responsible because if you don’t have a plan to get home safely after you’ve been out celebrating rest assured we have a plan to put you in jail.”