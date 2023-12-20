No-kill shelter in Dickinson over capacity, offering potential adopters a 2-week trial period

Bayou Animal Services in Dickinson is proud to call itself a no-kill shelter.

"Which means our live release rate is 90% or above," said Nina Baker the director of happiness at the shelter.

SUGGESTED: Upper Kirby burglary alert: Posing arborists steal thousands, homeowner urges vigilance

Being no-kill has the shelter way over capacity.

Capacity is 50 dogs and Bayou Animal Services currently has 71 dogs.

"It's tough on the staff. It's tough on the animals," Baker said. "We try to rotate to make sure the crated animals get switched out, that they get to go out a lot more. It's hard we don't have enough staff."

You can take any dog home for a two-week trial.

"It's kind of a safety net for the dog and the cat and the family, two whole weeks, no strings attached, and we provide everything you will need," said Baker.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Some of the dogs have been at the shelter for more than a year, like Dewey.

"He's been here for 389 days," said animal care technician Bonnie Evans. "He's a playful guy. He's shy at first, but he likes to play."

Being at the shelter for some time doesn't mean there's anything wrong with these dogs.

"This is Tango. He's been here for 375 days," said Leah Liles, outreach coordinator. "He's dog-friendly, neutered, vaccinated. He's heartworm positive, but we've already put him through the treatment."

"This is Althea, she's been here for 447 days," said kennel technician Sara Warren. "She's still looking for her forever family."

"Give yourself a shot, give a pet a shot," said Baker "No reason not to. We will always take our animals back."

For more information and how you can contact the shelter, click here.