NFL investigating new Deshaun Watson sexual assault claims

The NFL says it is investigating new sexual assault allegations against former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A woman filed a lawsuit in Harris County on Monday, accusing Watson of assaulting her in 2020 at her apartment in Houston.

"We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the personal conduct policy," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said. "Not looking at commissioner’s exempt list as there’s been no formal charges and the league’s review has just begun."

According to the lawsuit, the woman claims she invited Watson to her apartment. He allegedly stripped naked while she was in the bathroom, asked her to massage him and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Watson was playing for the Texans at the time of the incident.

The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games in 2022 after more than two dozen woman accused Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct. Many of the cases involved paid masseuses.

The quarterback was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

"We will respect the due process our legal system affords regarding the recently filed civil suit and follow the NFL’s guidelines on this matter," the Browns said in a statement when asked about the accusations.

Watson and the Browns are expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.