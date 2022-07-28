New York Eatery hot dogs from traditional to lox, sour cream and scallions

July is National Hotdog Month and that means it's time to celebrate one of America's favorite grab-and-go meals.

While different parts of the country have their own take on the classic dog on a bun model, the place most people associate with it is New York City. So today we headed over to New York Eatery in Bellaire to check some of their delicious offerings that are inspired by the NYC original.

You can go traditional with a plain dog with mustard, pickle and fries on the side or you can be adventurous and go for their Brooklyn Bridge dog which features lox, sour cream and scallions piled on top. There are new dogs being added soon so keep an eye on their menu.

New York Deli is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner so if you are in the mood for something other than a hot dog, there are lots of other delicious items to choose from.

Visit at 5422 Bellaire Blvd. Suite A., Bellaire, Tx 77401.