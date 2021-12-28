New year, new me? How to really stick to your workout

We are just days away from a brand-new year and many people have a "new year new me" attitude when it comes to exercise, but it’s not as easy for some to get started and stick with it.



Esmar Ramos of Esmarfitness says the best way to get started is to find a trainer, a location, friends to motivate you, set a time, and know the reason why it has become a goal for you.

No trainer? No problem. YouTube and different workout apps are also great sources for beginners. She said sometimes working out first thing in the morning is best, so you make no excuses during the day.



Working out a minimum of three days a week and 45 minutes per session is what Esmar recommends as you are beginning.

However, it’s not just exercise that will have you seeing changes. The right nutrition, getting enough sleep, and taking vitamins are all important parts of the whole package.



For more info on reaching out to Esmar, check out her website by clicking here.