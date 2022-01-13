New wine lounge now open at the Post Oak Hotel

Texas’ only Forbes Double Five-Star rated hotel, The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, has opened their latest concept where you access their award-winning Cellar boasting more than $5 million worth of inventory.

Master Sommelier Keith Goldston, who became the 47th Master Sommelier in the Americas in 2001, leads the hotel’s wine program and thoughtfully selected every label on the menu.

Guests can enjoy an extensive selection of reds, whites, rosès, and sparkling wines alongside an array of distinguished charcuteries, lite bites, and shareables.

Wine Director Julie Dalton says she doesn’t want the customers to feel intimidated coming in, "Sometimes wine bars can be stuffy and you think you have to know about wine to go into a wine bar. You don’t have to know about wine to enjoy wine, you just have to be thirsty and we will guide you. All of our staff members are certified in some Sommelier fashion, we know how to speak your language to help you feel happy that you had a glass of wine, and you didn’t feel talked down to by a snooty sommelier."

Located in the hotel adjacent to its 290 North retail boutique, the 1,800 square-foot wine lounge is equipped with a stunning outdoor patio, which features an expansive, open-air pergola with built-in heaters.

No reservation is required and they are open daily.

