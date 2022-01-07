New partnership involving Houston ISD hopes to curb learning loss in the classroom due to COVID-19

The learning loss caused by COVID-19 is something the Houston Independent School District is tackling through a unique partnership. It will allow college students into your child’s elementary classroom.



"I was really nervous working alongside the teacher in the classroom, however, it didn't take long for me to build that partner relationship with that teacher, so we can plan out how we were going to address the needs of the students," said Mircle Carter, who was a tutor at an elementary school through iEducate.

The local non-profit connects college students to students in elementary classrooms for one-on-one group sessions.



"It is nothing greater than seeing the joy on a student’s face when they have been struggling with a certain skill and then they get an A or a B on an assignment. They are just so excited," said Mircle, who is now the operations manager with the organization and helping in the partnership with HISD.

"Across the city, state, and nation, we have seen a negative impact in student learning and particularly learning loss over the past 22 months," said William Solomon, the director for strategy and innovation with HISD. "Our goal with this partnership with iEducate is to help curb that learning loss and to make up some of that lost ground by pairing them with certified teachers to help with small group instruction and intervention."



HISD is in the process of taking applications and hiring 500 students and alumni as elementary tutors for $12-$14 dollars an hour. The hope is to give the college students a rewarding experience and elementary kids the education they deserve.

To learn how you can apply, click here.