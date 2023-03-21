One of the nation's largest owner-operators of manufactured home communities will be showing off a new era of living in Willis for residents over the age of 55.

On Saturday, guests will be able to tour six fully furnished models and new homes available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of Kaplan PR)

Located at 11848 Cavalry Rd, just 2.5 miles west of I-45 and 2 miles east of Lake Conroe, Inspire Communities will be launching its largest ground-up development.

The community neighborhood, entitled Rockrose Ranch at Lake Conroe, is said to have 700 homesites, featuring a gated active adult village with an all-ages section.

"Our goal for Rockrose Ranch is to redefine housing for lifestyle communities. The structural quality of manufactured housing today far exceeds traditional site-built homes and the finishes of new manufactured homes are virtually indistinguishable," says Rick Andreen, CEO of Inspire Communities.

Residents will enjoy the Hill Country-inspired entry, rolling hills, tree-lined boulevards, and cul-de-sacs with lantern street lighting. There are also walking trails around the lakes through many acres of open space, a dog park, playground and family swimming pool.

(Photo courtesy of Kaplan PR)

The homes start off in the $110s-$220s with modern, but stylish energy-efficient two-three bedroom homes, two-bath plans with front porches, and open-concept living areas.

Saturday's activities will feature prize giveaways, barbecue lunch and the first 50 guests will receive gift bags!

To RSVP for Saturday's grand opening, click here. To learn more about Rockrose Ranch, click here. You can also learn more about Inspire Communities by visiting their website.