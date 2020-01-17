New Jersey's first pit bull arson detection K9 graduates from training

The first pit bull arson detection K9 in the country graduated from training on Friday in New Jersey.

Hansel is now officially part of the Millville Fire Department in New Jersey. He was rescued from a Canadian dog fighting ring back in 2015 when he was just 7-weeks-old. It's believed he is the first arso

READ MORE: Rescued dog becomes first pit bull arson detection K9 in New Jersey

After 16 long weeks of training, Hansel and his partner Millville firefighter Tyler Van Leer are ready to get to work.

Meet Hansel. He is New Jersey's first arson detection dog.

"It feels like he's attached to me. I know it might be silly to say but that's what it feels like. He is my partner. I love him to the very end. I will stand by him. I trust him 100 percent," he said.

Advertisement

Hansel lives with Leer, his wife and their three other dogs. The duos first shift together is on Sunday.

For more on the Throw Away Dogs Project, please click here.

READ MORE: Rescued dog becomes first pit bull arson detection K9 in New Jersey

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP