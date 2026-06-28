Houston pride parade rescheduled for August

The Brief The 2026 Houston pride parade has been rescheduled for mid-August. The initial date was postponed due to weather. VIP ticket holders can still use their tickets for the new date.



Pride Houston has announced that the 2026 parade will be back in Downtown Houston in mid-August.

Houston Pride 2026: New parade date

What we know:

Pride Houston 365 shared on social media Sunday that the annual pride parade will now take place on Saturday, August 15.

The parade was originally scheduled to happen after the pride festival earlier this month, but organizers decided to postpone it due to storms that were moving over Houston all day.

The organization met with the Houston Mayor's Office of Special Events to determine the new date.

Pride Houston shared on June 12 that grandstand VIP ticket holders will still be able to use their tickets for the new date.

What we don't know:

The announcement doesn't list the start time for the new parade date. The original parade was scheduled for 7 p.m.