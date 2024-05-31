For nearly a month, residents—many disabled and elderly—at an affordable housing complex in south Houston have coped without a functioning elevator, dealing with the daily challenges that come with limited mobility.

One resident, who had broken both of her feet, told FOX 26 just how troublesome it has been. "I’m miserable the way I am right now, not being able to go out and get my errands done, get to my doctors' offices," she lamented. This sentiment is echoed among her neighbors, who have been forced to use the stairs with the elevator being out of service since May 1.

The situation poses not only a hindrance to daily activities but also a safety concern. "It’s kind of concerning; it’s hard to get around when you have doctor's appointments, surgery appointments, or even if there was a hazard to happen," she added.

In her desperation, she resorted to calling the Houston Fire Department for assistance to exit the building. "It’s embarrassing just to get downstairs to get into your medical transport ride. It’s embarrassing like I shouldn’t have to do that," the resident expressed.

After inquiring, FOX 26 received confirmation from New Hope Housing, the complex's management, that the elevators have indeed been non-operational due to worn-out elevator belts and circuit board damage following recent storms. Residents argue that it shouldn’t have taken calling a news station to get a response.

"Just because of where we live does not mean we’re not human. We’re human too; we need ways out in case of an emergency, more compassion for those who are lifetime disabled," a resident stated.

New Hope Housing has informed us they are ordering new parts and a circuit board, hopeful to restore elevator service by the first week of June.

"We recognize the mobility challenges this situation poses for residents who must use the stairs until repairs are done. While this issue is beyond our control, we are prepared to provide emergency assistance to residents in need should the repairs take longer than expected. We have experienced some changes in onsite management, but our district management team has been present to oversee operations during this time. The families at Reed are our top priority, and our team is doing everything possible to accommodate them with the current information." Kayla Semein, the Manager of Marketing and Communications for New Hope Housing, said.