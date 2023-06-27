New Houston ISD leaders meet with parents to discuss state takeover

New leaders of the Houston Independent School District (HISD) met with parents and teachers in East Houston on Tuesday to discuss the changes that will come with the state takeover.

Superintendent Mike Miles and several board members visited Forest Brook Middle School, a North Forest High School feeder school. The former high school was a casualty in the 2013 state closure and absolved into HISD.

Miles reiterated part of his latest presentation for student success, promising a better connection between schools and their families.

"We, HISD, cannot improve the achievement of our kids or prepare them for the year 2035 if we continue to do the same things we've always done," Miles said.

Some attendees at the meeting expressed concerns about the takeover, including the impact on special education. Miles said that those teachers will be fully supported and have a base salary of $90,000 plus stipends in the 28 underperforming schools.

"Many of our SPED kids are students with special needs because we have not taught them how to read," Miles said. "And then we want to call them SPED."

Overall, the tone of the meeting was more receptive than some had feared. Some community members even asked others to get on board with the new leadership.

"This team is here to stay whether you like it or not," said John Robinson of the Houston Area Urban League. "You can complain all you want. Every single kid in this district deserves a chance to be great."

After the meeting, FOX 26 asked for more details on the job cuts set to happen in the HISD Central Office and the chief administrative support positions. Miles says his office is still working to find that out and hopes to have it finalized by July 15.

The cuts are a part of his board-approved 2023-2024 budget for the district.

Tuesday's event is only the first of many community meetings that will be held as the state takeover of HISD progresses. Details on the next meeting can be found here.