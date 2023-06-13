New details were revealed about a Houston PD Officer accused of shooting his wife in the face with a rifle. In court Tuesday, investigators said the officer claimed he accidentally shot his wife during an alleged break-in.

Galib Chowdhury, 31, was arrested and charged Monday with the first-degree felony of aggravated assault against a family member, causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say Chowdhury was the one to call 911 to report an alleged break-in but did not provide a suspect description or direction of travel.

Police on the scene later determined there were no signs of a break-in and believed the shooting was intentional. However, court authorities revealed Chowdhury's wife also claimed it was accidental.

"The complainant said to medical staff that her husband the defendant shot at her, but that it was an accident."

The HPD Officer with two years of service, was relieved of duty immediately following the shooting, according to Chief Troy Finner.

Authorities say Chowdhury almost killed his wife. The woman is said to have suffered injuries to her right eyeball, a cheekbone fracture, and several bone fractures to her right hand and fingers. County records show the two got married last year.

Court authorities said surveillance video from the apartment showed Chowdhury arriving home about 40 minutes before his wife around midnight Monday.

Records show Chowdhury then sent her several aggressive text messages before the shooting.

"Many victims feel very protective towards their abusive partners to the degree that many people recant stories in which they do identify as being abused by the person, and then they’ll say no that didn’t happen," said Maisha Colter, CEO of AVDA, Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse organization.

FOX 26 spoke with the victim’s father on the phone on Tuesday. He declined an on-camera interview but said his daughter is recovering.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out to the Houston Area Women's Center at (713) 528-2121 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233.