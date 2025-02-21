Houston Police Captain facing new charges after being charged with possession of child pornography

The Brief Additional charges have been filed against Houston Police Department Captain Daryn Edwards, 59. The new charges include aggravated sexual assault, possession of child pornography, and sexual performance of a child. Edwards is being held with no bond in Galveston County.



A Houston Police Department Captain is facing new charges after being arrested on Wednesday.

Houston Police Department Supervisor charged with possession of child pornography

What we know:

Officials said 59-year-old Daryn Edwards was initially arrested on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, Edwards was initially charged with possession of child pornography with greater than 10 depictions/ videos, but less than 50. But new charges were filed against him on Thursday, including aggravated sexual assault, possession of child pornography, and sexual performance of a child.

Daryn Edwards

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Houston police confirmed that Edwards is a 32-year veteran and has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Division Investigation.

Dig deeper:

According to Galveston County court documents, Edward possessed material that visually depicted a child younger than 18-years-old at the time. The image of the child was made, engaging in sexual conduct, namely sexual intercourse and deviating sexual intercourse.

Court records went into further details, saying the victim, identified as Jane Doe, was molested by Edwards when she was in the sixth grade, approximately 12-years-old. The sexual assault continued until January 2025. Jane Doe claims the molestation went from touching to full vaginal penetration by Edward's penis. The defendant claims that over the past year, Edwards had sex with her about 85-100 times.

According to the records, Edwards added John Doe on both Snapchat and Instagram in April 2024 and would send sexually explicit messages to the victim. The report also mentioned that Edwards would ask the victim to send nude pictures of herself and was sometimes bribed with money.

Records show that Jane Doe also found several hidden cameras inside of her bedroom that Edwards had admitted to putting there. She also became aware that there were hidden cameras in the house placed there by Edwards.

Investigators issued a search warrant for Edwards' cell phone, Jane Doe's cell phone, and his house in League City.