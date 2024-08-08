New defendant added in Houston surrogacy escrow theft lawsuit

A new defendant has been named in the surrogacy escrow theft lawsuit involving Houston-based company, SEAM.

It’s a story that FOX 26’s Jonathan Mejia broke two months ago.

Late Tuesday, lawyers added a new defendant in the case named Helen Yancy. Yancy is the new owner of a piece of land apparently bought using money from the families.

Lawyers claim a property transfer violated a Harris County judge’s order set in July.

A total of 36 families are now suing Houston-based surrogacy escrow account management and its owner, Dominqiue Side. Lawyers representing the family allege side misused millions of dollars meant for surrogates to fund her rap career and lavish lifestyle.

