New company bringing manufacturing, jobs to Sealy

A new company in Sealy is ticking-off a lot of important boxes by bringing 'manufacturing' back to the United States and hiring a bunch of people to do it.

In a brand new factory, buzzing with workers hurrying to complete construction, Hendrix Industries will be the only Texas manufacturer, and one of five in the country, making engineered quartz solid surfaces and countertops.

"A lot of the people who work here take a lot of pride putting that American flag, and maybe a little more pride, in putting the Texas flag on the back of every slab that we make," says Hendrix Director of Manufacturing Ryan DuBois. "It's a massive deal."

Even with rising mortgage rates, construction continues for single and multi-family homes, and demand remains strong with $150 million worth of engineered-quartz imported into the United States each month.

When complete, the Hendrix factory will be able to produce up to 12 million square feet of product annually, mixing stone, pigments, and resins and molding them into solid surfaces. To do that, Hendrix expects to hire 150 people over the next year, and train them to do the work.

"If you come with the right attitude (and) effort; stay engaged; ask the right questions; are you coachable and want to grow; get some more education; we're looking for those people," says DuBois. "If you have all that, if you come with that every day, the technical side is the easy side."

As Houston's far west side gets dotted with warehouses along I-10 to move products along their supply chains, this latest job opportunity stands out for the possibility of growth and careers.

"It's nice to have companies that can teach them a trade; that they can improve themselves; learn a skill; even go to school and get certifications to learn that," says April Maggio of CoreStaff.

The Hendrix jobs cover a wide-range of responsibilities, starting at $18 an hour, with an opportunity every 90 days to be evaluated for more responsibility and a bigger paycheck.

If you would like to apply, you can e-mail sealyjobs@corestaff.com or by clicking here.