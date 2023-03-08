Don Elliott and his wife Kay stay busy bouncing back and forth between their car dealerships in Wharton, Texas, and North Carolina.

RELATED: Tom Sizemore in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm

Don thought he was just working out too hard when his arms started twitching, but then the sensations started creeping higher up his body.

"I started having some facial effects and tweaks," explains Don. "I had a couple of dealer friends come down from out of state to visit, and they could see things going on. Guys I've worked with for 30 years went to (my wife) Kay and said, something's wrong."

They captured one of those medical episodes he was having on a cell phone video. Don was admitted to Memorial Hermann for several weeks.

Tests revealed those twitches were actually seizures, and he was diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis.

"I didn't think it was a big deal," says Don.

SUGGESTED: Houston man survived traumatic brain injury Bob Saget died from, shares important advice

His wife sure thought differently.

"It was a big deal!" Kay exclaims. "What you initially think of is a stroke or a brain tumor and the first hospital ruled both of those out, and that was somewhat of a relief, but we still knew something was going on."

That's why UTHealth recently opened one of the first autoimmune epilepsy clinics in the country.

We spoke with one of Don's Specialists. Dr. Samden Lhatoo, the Director of the Texas Comprehensive Epilepsy Program with UTHealth and Memorial Hermann.

"It's an autoimmune condition which initially causes encephalitis, so it's an inflammation of the brain and the epilepsy is actually a symptom of that," explains Dr. Lhatoo. "He got a treatment we call IVIG or intravenous immunoglobulins. It's an autoimmune treatment, and after that, he got further immune modification with a medication called Rituximab, an autoimmune antibody that modulates the system, and that had very good results."

MORE STORIES RELATED TO HEALTH NEWS

Those treatments have allowed Don to carry on a normal life, and balance work and his homes in Texas and North Carolina. He loves to travel with his wife and visit their daughter, Kristy.

Doctors at UTHealth in the Texas Medical Center believe many more patients suffering from seizures could very well be sparked by an autoimmune condition. This occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the person's own body.

"There should be a balance in both of them!" explains Dr. Shirin Jamal-Omidi with UTHealth and Memorial Hermann. "If seizures aren't controlled, they'll cause more inflammation in the brain and if they're not controlled, seizures will continue, so it is a vicious cycle."

Don's doctors hope to end that cycle, by treating the conditions simultaneously. The treatments are working for Don. Over the past four years, he has been able to wean off the medications, now only getting an infusion once a year.

MORE STORIES BY MELISSA WILSON

This loving couple keeps a good sense of humor about it all.

"Dr. Lhatoo made an interesting comment," laughs Kay. "He said while reducing the level of the seizure drugs, that Don will feel brighter with less of the drug, and so I guess now, he's really bright."

Don laughingly agrees that he's definitely brighter now. The family says prayer definitely helped them through the tough times.

For more information, click here.