New Caney teen electrocuted while replacing banner near power lines

A 17-year-old teen is in stable but critical condition after being electrocuted on Tuesday night in New Caney.



According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on the 17500 block of FM 1485 just after 9:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they learned that the 17-year-old may have made contact with power lines while attempting to set up a business style banner that was knocked down by recent storms.



Authorities said the banner was made with a metal pole that conducted electricity from the overhead service lines carrying 20,000 volts, and caused the teen to collapse and stop breathing.

Deputies said nearby citizens stated chest compressions, which were continued by EMS for nearly 20 minutes, until a pulse was established.



The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Representatives from Entergy explained that such high voltage flowing through the wires creates an electrical field surrounding them, and that physical contact does not need to be made with the wires for an electrical charge to jump to a conductive object.



Officials are reminding residents to take the time to look around the area you may be working in, and be aware of power lines, gas lines, and other possible risks prior to starting any work.

