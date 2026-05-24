Shooting suspect, 17-year-old charged after New Caney incident

The Brief A shooting suspect in New Caney reportedly surrendered to authorities on Saturday after firing multiple shots. The suspect is now in custody and has an ICE detainer in place, according to authorities. A 17-year-old who was shot has also been charged in connection to the incident. Officials say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the shooter and the 17-year-old.



A man is now in custody for Saturday's "active shooter" incident in New Caney. A 17-year-old who was shot has also been charged in connection to the incident.

New Caney ‘active shooter’

The backstory:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the scene started at about 4:20 p.m. at a home near Nottingham Road, close to Cambridge and Galaxy Boulevards.

In an update late Saturday, officials shared that a 17-year-old had been shot, but the wound was not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The suspect surrendered to officers about an hour after the incident began. He was also treated for his "minor injuries."

Several other people said they believed they were shot at, but none were hit.

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Updates

What we know:

According to Sunday's update from the sheriff's office, 60-year-old Juan Ayala-Montero has been arrested and charged with Felony Deadly Conduct—Discharging a Firearm. His bond is said to be at $80,000.

Officials say Ayala has been previously deported from the US, so he also has a Federal ICE detainer in place.

The 17-year-old who was shot was reportedly charged with False Report to a Peace Officer. Officials say he provided information to law enforcement that was later deemed to be "untruthful and hindered the investigation."

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the shooting started with an altercation between Ayala and the 17-year-old.

After their altercation, Ayala allegedly started pointing his firearm at other people in the neighborhood and fired multiple rounds in different directions. Witnesses reportedly said that they were trying to de-escalate the matter, but the suspect continued firing.

Authorities say they found 31 fired shell casings at the scene.

The sheriff's office also shared video allegedly of Ayalo pointing his firearm at someone before shooting at them. That person was not injured.

What we don't know:

Details about the initial altercation are not available.