Active shooter scene secured in New Caney area; 'multiple' people shot

Law enforcement in Montgomery County have secured a reported active shooter in the New Caney area.

Scene secured

The latest:

Around 7:30 p.m., the Montgomery County sheriff released an update on X that the scene had been secured.

The shooter is now in custody, he said. The public is still urged to avoid the area.

Montgomery County shooting scene

‘Active shooter’ in New Caney

What they're saying:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the scene is near Nottingham Road, close to Cambridge and Galaxy Boulevards.

Officials say "multiple" people have been shot. Other details about those victims are not available at this time.

Anyone in the area is asked to listen to law enforcement at the scene. Those who are outside the area are asked to stay away.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

Montgomery County shooting scene