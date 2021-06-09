New bill looks to make harsher punishments for buying, selling stolen catalytic converters

article

A newly proposed bill looks to put harsher penalties on those who are caught buying or selling stolen catalytic converters.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Rep. Gene Wu of Houston co-wrote HB4110, which would amend a code that requires metal recycling companies to submit records after buying catalytic converters. In doing so, requires buyers to have seller information like ID, Vin numbers and keep a copy of the title’s certificate or documenting ownership from the car where the catalytic converter was removed.

RELATED: Catalytic converter thefts more than triple in Harris County

This comes after police noticed a skyrocketing trend of stolen catalytic converters.

Texas is listed as one of the top five states where the rise in thefts is happening. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office also reported that catalytic converter thefts had tripled in 2020. In May, dozens of converters were stolen from cars outside the Houston Fire Department building.

RELATED: Man trying to steal catalytic converter crushed to death by car

Repairs can cost between $3,000- $10,000 for some cars with four catalytic converters.

At last check, the bill has been sent to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP