The Spring community where Harris County Constable Deputy Husseini lived by displaying blue lights. Community members said they wanted to honor Husseini's family with the tribute.



The Spring, Texas neighborhood that Deputy Husseini called home is honoring him.

Blue lights are up to honor a fallen deputy who was also a friend to the people who call the community home.

Coming together, neighbors came up with a bright idea to put up blue lights in front of their homes, the clubhouse, and other parts of the community.

"We didn’t tell them we were doing it, we just wanted them to see it when they came home last night. We don’t want to bother them, but we want them to know we are thinking about them and we support them," said Sky Turner, a neighbor.

Turner told FOX 26 that the news of his death earlier this week came as a shock, so they had to be there for a family they love and know well.

"They are an amazing family. He is an amazing man. He’s not only a constable, but he had his own business. But more than that, he was a devoted husband and father, so to lose someone like that in that way, we are shocked. We can't believe it happened," said Turner.

Sky also said that she had a chance to speak with the former deputy’s wife and kids after a ceremony Thursday, and they told her the lights mean the world to them.