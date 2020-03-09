Neighbor finds man dead at Pasadena apartment complex breezeway

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting where a man was found dead at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

A neighbor called police around 5:19 a.m. after finding the 27-year-old man in the breezeway at Bryton Hill Apartments on South Richey St. in Pasadena.

Detectives and Crime Scene Units are at the complex trying to determine what happened.

Police are asking that if anyone knows anything, for them to call Detective Mata at (713) 475-5590.