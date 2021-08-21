Negotiations underway for man who shot wife, barricaded himself in home with children possibly inside

article

Several law enforcement officers are working a dangerous situation in southeast Houston Saturday evening where a man has barricaded himself inside a home, where children might be inside.

Based on preliminary information, authorities were called out to the 6300 block of Belmark near Mykawa. That's where they received a call for an unidentified man, who reportedly shot his wife in the leg.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home, where we're told four children may be inside.

No word was given on the current condition of the woman, but SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams are en route to assist.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

