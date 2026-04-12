Houston police investigate fatal crash involving 1 car, 2 semi-trucks

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The Brief A driver died late Saturday night in northeast Houston after their speeding Cadillac slid under an 18-wheeler and struck a second truck on Wallisville Road. Investigators report the Cadillac was traveling at a high rate of speed when it became wedged under a trailer exiting a driveway, causing catastrophic damage to the car. The driver and sole occupant of the Cadillac died at the scene; police have not yet released their identity pending family notification.



Authorities are investigating a high-speed crash that left one person dead after a car crashed into two separate 18-wheelers late Saturday night in northeast Houston.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on April 11 in the 6200 block of Wallisville Road.

Fatal Houston crash

What we know:

According to witness statements, a red Cadillac CTS was speeding when it crashed into an 18-wheeler while exiting a private driveway. The Cadillac reportedly slid underneath the trailer of the first truck. The force of the impact was so severe that a portion of the 18-wheeler passed through the passenger vehicle, causing significant damage.

The Cadillac then continued forward, crashing into a second 18-wheeler before finally coming to a rest.

The driver of the Cadillac, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, died at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the driver's identity pending notification of kin.

What they're saying:

"We have witnesses reporting a red Cadillac traveling at an extremely high rate of speed just before the impact. The vehicle actually went underneath the first trailer as it pulled out of a drive, sustained major damage, and then hit a second truck. Unfortunately, the driver of that Cadillac did not survive," said Sgt. Mike Barrow with the Houston Police Department Vehicle Crimes Division.

Investigators are focusing on speed as a primary factor in the collision. Officials confirmed that intoxication is not suspected for either of the 18-wheeler drivers involved.

The investigation into the exact cause of the crash remains ongoing.