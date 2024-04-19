Needville fire: House fully engulfed in flames, says FBHSEM

A house fire in Needville has lanes blocked as emergency officials work to extinguish the flames.

Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management reports a fully engulfed structure fire at a home at 14402 Texas Highway 36 South in Needville.

There have been no reports of an explosion in the home.

The Needville Police Department asks the public to avoid Colony Road and Highway 36 as southbound lanes are blocked.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.