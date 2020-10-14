Nebraska senator disses Astros during SCOTUS hearing, Houston mayor claps back

A Nebraska senator is adding insult to injury to the Houston Astros, who are facing possible elimination from the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night as they head into Game 4 of the series with three straight losses.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse dissed the Astros during the third day of Supreme Court hearings for Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday, calling the team "miserable" in regards to the sign-stealing cheating scandal.

"I'd like to talk about the Houston Astros, who are miserable cheaters -- sorry, Cornyn, Cruz," the senator said apologizing to the Texas senators. "I think all baseball fans know that the Houston Astros cheat. They steal signs. They bang on cans. They've done a whole bunch of miserable things historically, and they deserve to be punished probably more than they have been."

Sen. Sasse was using the cheating scandal to compare Judge Barrett's work to that of an umpire.

Cruz, who lives in Houston, responded saying Sen. Sasse's comments were a "plea for help," since Nebraska lacks a professional baseball team. He also called Sasse's insults "scurrilous lies."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also responded to Sen. Basse on Twitter, calling out the Senate majority.

The Astros' only chance to head to the World Series this year is to win the next four ALCS games straight.

