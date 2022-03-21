Over 17K customers without power in Houston area due to morning storms
HOUSTON - The severe weather in the Houston area is causing power outages across the area.
How are the current power outage numbers as of 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning:
CenterPoint Energy is reporting 10,100 customers are currently without power.
Entergy is reporting 7,355 customers without power.
