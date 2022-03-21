Over 17K customers without power in Houston area due to morning storms

article

The severe weather in the Houston area is causing power outages across the area.

How are the current power outage numbers as of 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning:

CenterPoint Energy is reporting 10,100 customers are currently without power.

Entergy is reporting 7,355 customers without power.

To view live power outages from your provider, you can visit your provider's outage map below:

CenterPoint Energy

Entergy