Over 17K customers without power in Houston area due to morning storms

8:19AM
HOUSTON - The severe weather in the Houston area is causing power outages across the area. 

How are the current power outage numbers as of 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning:

CenterPoint Energy is reporting 10,100 customers are currently without power. 

Entergy is reporting 7,355 customers without power. 

