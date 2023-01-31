Nationwide shortage of pharmacists prompts chains to restrict pharmacy hours

A nationwide labor shortage is leading to restricted hours at some of the nation's largest pharmacies.

Fewer hours, and maybe fewer locations, will mean people lose some flexibility to get the medications they need and when they need them.

It's a problem that's been brewing for a few years. Combined, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart operate about 24,000 pharmacies across the country.

Each of them has announced plans to reduce hours to help manage the workload with fewer available pharmacists. CVS is the largest among them, with roughly 9,000 U.S. locations, where the hour restrictions will begin in March.

In a statement to FOX 26, the company says, in part: "By adjusting hours in select stores this spring, we ensure our pharmacy teams are available to serve patients when they’re most needed."

So, what's the reason behind the shortage? In a word: burnout.

A recent study by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy finds work-life balance issues and heavy workloads are contributing factors to high stress.

The study also finds younger pharmacists are often willing to leave, rather than put up with it. Dr. Rashid Mosavin, the dean of TSU's College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, believes the problem is short-lived and cyclical.

He says pharmacists have been a busy, vital part of COVID-care and advancing healthcare technology that increases demand for services.

Tackling the last pharmacist shortage, 20 years ago, resulted in declining enrollment over the last decade, leaving a hectic workload for those still on the job.

"They deal with a number of headaches, that typically, you should not be dealing with," says Dr. Mosavin. "So all of those factors in a community pharmacy add up to this tremendous level of stress that they have."

Dr. Mosavin believes the pharmacist shortage could take a year, or two, to be resolved.

To that end, the Wall Street Journal reports Walgreens is offering bonuses, to attract pharmacists, while CVS is exploring the idea of 'remote' work, in an effort to make the job more attractive at a time when the job is only going to get busier.